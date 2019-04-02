Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WETF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.70.

WETF opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.66. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $80,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $508,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 164,500 shares of company stock worth $982,285. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,037,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,270 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,854,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,882,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 394,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

