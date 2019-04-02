Western Pacific Trust (WP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Western Pacific Trust Co (CVE:WP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.97, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.89.
Western Pacific Trust Company Profile (CVE:WP)
Western Pacific Trust Company, a non-deposit-taking independent trust company, provides various financial services to corporations and individuals in Canada. The company offers self-administered tax-free savings accounts, self-administered registered retirement income funds, and self-administered locked-in retirement accounts; registered retirement savings plans and other self-administered accounts; and trust, accounting, administrative, corporate secretarial, transfer and collateral agency services, as well as private health care plans for small business owners.
