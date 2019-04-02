Western Midstream Partners (WES) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WES. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. M Partners raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

WES traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.77. 750,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,261. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.65). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $557.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

