Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Gas Equity Partners were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,154,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,003,000 after buying an additional 424,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,384,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,406,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 165,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGP stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. Western Gas Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $557.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Western Gas Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Western Gas Equity Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Gas Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About Western Gas Equity Partners

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

