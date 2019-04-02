Western Digital (WDC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WDC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $49.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $93.41.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

