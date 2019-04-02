Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

WBND opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/western-asset-total-return-etf-wbnd-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-05.html.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.