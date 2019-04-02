Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAL. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $42.27 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $281.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 6,358 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $293,548.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,478 shares of company stock valued at $667,285 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 753,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 183,842 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

