Western Alliance Bancorporation Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.02 Per Share (WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.03.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $281.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

WAL stock opened at $42.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $64.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 94,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Beach sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $174,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $109,233.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,060.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,478 shares of company stock worth $667,285. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

