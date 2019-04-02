Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $917,000 Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline P. Canney sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $97,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,849.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $184,770,317.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,877,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,078,670. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.82.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

