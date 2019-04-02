Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for WNS (WNS)

WNS (NYSE:WNS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of WNS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Shares of WNS opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. WNS had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. FMR LLC raised its stake in WNS by 5.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,965,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,986,000 after purchasing an additional 245,490 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in WNS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,501,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 83,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in WNS by 19.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,887,000 after purchasing an additional 225,586 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in WNS by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 911,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 151,130 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in WNS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 870,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

