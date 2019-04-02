Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.83. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a negative net margin of 1,017.43%. Equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bolno sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $2,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $210,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

