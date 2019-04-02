Watsco Inc (WSO) Position Lowered by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 76.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 92,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in Watsco by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 38,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Watsco by 79.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.41. 3,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,510. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $192.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $991.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 98.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/watsco-inc-wso-position-lowered-by-bath-savings-trust-co.html.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.