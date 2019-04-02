Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Boosted by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 43.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 13.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 347,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $46,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $68,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $402,648. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.00. 1,147,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,180. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.96 and a fifty-two week high of $104.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

