Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Washington Trust Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned Washington Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WASH. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of WASH stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,016. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.66%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

