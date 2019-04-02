Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Position Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 206.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

