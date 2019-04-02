Walt Disney (DIS) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “We initiate coverage on DIS with a Buy rating and a PT of $150, implying 35% upside. DIS offers a compelling risk-reward when contemplating the probability of Disney+ success. DIS’ future direct-to-consumer (DTC) success with Disney+ hinges on strong tested DTC IP and a superb track record investing and executing on plan. We expect DTC investments, along with the Fox asset acquisition, will return DIS to a double-digit earnings CAGR in ‘21E and beyond.””

Several other analysts also recently commented on DIS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.51 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,336 shares of company stock valued at $718,477. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 22,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

