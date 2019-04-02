Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $67.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

