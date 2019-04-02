Vossloh (VOS) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vossloh has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.11 ($50.13).

Get Vossloh alerts:

VOS opened at €42.60 ($49.53) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Vossloh has a 1-year low of €38.95 ($45.29) and a 1-year high of €50.40 ($58.60).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.