VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (VWAGY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.03.

