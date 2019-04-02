VMware, Inc. (VMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.27. VMware posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on VMware from $166.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.61.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 50,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 308,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,342,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,723 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.98, for a total value of $308,382.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,644 shares of company stock valued at $32,550,150. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VMware by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 10,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 11,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock traded up $3.78 on Monday, hitting $184.29. 956,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,732. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. VMware has a 1 year low of $117.61 and a 1 year high of $188.51.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

