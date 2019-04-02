VIVO Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, VIVO has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIVO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. VIVO has a total market capitalization of $58,848.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,723.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.86 or 0.03296340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.01480119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.69 or 0.04202226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.01379170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00111432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.01423960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00308124 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00031145 BTC.

VIVO Profile

VIVO (CRYPTO:VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 4,705,147 coins and its circulating supply is 3,885,147 coins. VIVO’s official website is www.vivocoin.net . The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg

VIVO Coin Trading

VIVO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIVO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

