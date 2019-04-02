Vivint Solar (VSLR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Vivint Solar from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of NYSE VSLR opened at $5.11 on Monday. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $597.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In other Vivint Solar news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 36,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 470,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,758.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Bywater sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $100,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,304,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,700.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,876 shares of company stock valued at $453,988 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSLR. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 24.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 75,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

