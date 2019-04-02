Visa (V) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.25

News stories about Visa (NYSE:V) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a news sentiment score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Visa’s analysis:

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $313.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Visa has a 1 year low of $116.71 and a 1 year high of $157.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.04.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total transaction of $11,339,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,531 shares of company stock worth $28,797,949 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Visa (V) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.25” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/visa-v-receives-coverage-optimism-rating-of-1-25.html.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.