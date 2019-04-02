Visa Inc (V) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,969,390,000 after purchasing an additional 640,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,969,390,000 after purchasing an additional 640,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,485,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,383,832,000 after purchasing an additional 936,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,917,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,045,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,809 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,757,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,466,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $116.71 and a 12-month high of $157.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,886.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.04.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

