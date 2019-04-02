Vident Core US Equity ETF (VUSE) Position Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vident Core US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:VUSE) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vident Core US Equity ETF worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vident Core US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vident Core US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vident Core US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vident Core US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

VUSE opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. Vident Core US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $35.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.1197 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

