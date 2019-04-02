VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Wedbush set a $56.00 price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -1.18.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the 4th quarter valued at $4,281,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

