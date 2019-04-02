Veritiv Corp (VRTV) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Veritiv to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veritiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 41,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.33. 77,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,984. Veritiv has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

