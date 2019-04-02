Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of VBTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. 186,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. Veritex has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 25.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $105,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Griege acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 183,728 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Veritex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Veritex by 1,223.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 47,438 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

