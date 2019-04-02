Veritaseum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.28 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $13.73 or 0.00291058 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Veritaseum has a market cap of $29.51 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00408099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.01564079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00232132 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

