Vera Bradley (VRA) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VRA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $459.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.75. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.34 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $381,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $32,912.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,379.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,411. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 1,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 294.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

