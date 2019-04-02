VEON Ltd (VEON) Position Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,487,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in VEON were worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. VEON Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.94%. VEON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 450.00%.

VEON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.27.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

