Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) EVP Sells $515,328.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $515,328.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Alan Mateo sold 1,768 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $212,160.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Alan Mateo sold 4,025 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $487,830.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Alan Mateo sold 622 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $60,713.42.

VEEV stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.70. 668,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,410. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $129.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $232.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 508.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

