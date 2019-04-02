Vectura Group (VEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities started coverage on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vectura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 116 ($1.52).

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Shares of VEC opened at GBX 70.45 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. Vectura Group has a twelve month low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.80 ($1.41).

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.