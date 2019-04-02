Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 121.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 720,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,635,000 after buying an additional 160,078 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,509,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 656,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,333,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 34,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In related news, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $2,554,798.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,443.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $735,477.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,698 shares of company stock worth $7,092,709 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VAR opened at $141.59 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $142.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

