Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Holdings Increased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1,161.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $82,958,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after acquiring an additional 725,193 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 567,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,567,000 after acquiring an additional 344,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 376,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 259,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,824,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAR opened at $141.59 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAR. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 2,611 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $362,511.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,774.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 19,580 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $2,554,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,443.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,698 shares of company stock worth $7,092,709 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

