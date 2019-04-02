VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) is Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM makes up 6.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 114.9% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the fourth quarter valued at about $961,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

Get VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM alerts:

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.42. 294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 1-year low of $1,401.70 and a 1-year high of $1,575.15.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/vanguard-scotts-vanguard-short-term-vcsh-is-kohmann-bosshard-financial-services-llcs-4th-largest-position.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.