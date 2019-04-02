VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA (VCIT) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Get VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA alerts:

VCIT stock opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA has a 1 year low of $81.95 and a 1 year high of $87.08.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/vanguard-scotts-vanguard-intermedia-vcit-shares-sold-by-cetera-advisor-networks-llc.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

About VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.