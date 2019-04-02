VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA (VCIT) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.
VCIT stock opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA has a 1 year low of $81.95 and a 1 year high of $87.08.
About VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
