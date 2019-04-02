Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,540 shares, an increase of 237.4% from the February 28th total of 5,122,208 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,482,818 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 23,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 330,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.0816 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

