VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (EMAG) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0979 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $21.99.

