Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 632,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNDA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 396.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 521,040 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 165.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 279,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.51. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 13.05%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNDA shares. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,610,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 8,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $173,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,701 shares of company stock worth $1,755,624 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

