ValuEngine Upgrades Kosmos Energy (KOS) to “Buy”

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

Shares of KOS opened at $6.47 on Monday. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 22,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $146,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 81,504,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $530,596,182.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 218.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

