ValuEngine Upgrades Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) to “Buy”

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DCPH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

DCPH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.75. 191,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,435. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $886.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.19. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $45.61.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 18,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $529,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 152,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,968,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,846. Company insiders own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,974,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,337,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,572,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 1,163,815 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

