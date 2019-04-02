ValuEngine Lowers LightPath Technologies (LPTH) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.88.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of -0.20. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightPath Technologies stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 202,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.78% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

