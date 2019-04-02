ValuEngine Lowers LightPath Technologies (LPTH) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.88.
NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of -0.20. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.75.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
