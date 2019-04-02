ValuEngine Downgrades Swedbank (SWDBY) to Strong Sell

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SWDBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

SWDBY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 95,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.53. Swedbank has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $25.15.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Swedbank had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Swedbank will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

