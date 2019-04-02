ValuEngine Downgrades Swedbank (SWDBY) to Strong Sell

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
SWDBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.
SWDBY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 95,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.53. Swedbank has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $25.15.
Swedbank Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.
