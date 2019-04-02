ValuEngine Downgrades Smart & Final Stores (SFS) to Sell

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Smart & Final Stores in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.

Get Smart & Final Stores alerts:

NYSE SFS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.16. 456,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,041. Smart & Final Stores has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Smart & Final Stores had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smart & Final Stores will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFS. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Smart & Final Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,687,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 465,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,367,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after buying an additional 322,287 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 189.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 451,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Smart & Final Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart & Final Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart & Final Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.