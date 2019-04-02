ValuEngine Downgrades Penn Virginia (PVAC) to Sell

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PVAC. Northland Securities downgraded Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded Penn Virginia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.24). Penn Virginia had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 48.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, acquired 30,000 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,662,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Penn Virginia by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 801,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Penn Virginia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,427,000 after purchasing an additional 95,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Penn Virginia by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.