ValuEngine Downgrades GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) to Sell

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.
Shares of NYSE AVAL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 152,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.28.
GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.
