ValuEngine Downgrades Citizens (CIA) to Sell

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CIA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.90 target price on shares of Citizens in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.
NYSE CIA traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.65. 46,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,960. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents.
