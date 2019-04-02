ValuEngine Downgrades Citizens (CIA) to Sell

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CIA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.90 target price on shares of Citizens in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

NYSE CIA traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.65. 46,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,960. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Citizens by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Citizens by 380.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 75.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Citizens by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents.

