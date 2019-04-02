USD//Coin Price Down 0.7% This Week (USDC)

USD//Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. USD//Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.48 million worth of USD//Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD//Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One USD//Coin token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00015715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00400553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.01512398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00231282 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003006 BTC.

USD//Coin Profile

USD//Coin’s launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD//Coin’s total supply is 89,966,828 tokens. The official website for USD//Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD//Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD//Coin

USD//Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD//Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD//Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD//Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

