USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97 – $1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 – $273 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.57 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.00 – $5.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,185. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.33.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $299.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $2,381,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $29,866.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,752 shares of company stock worth $12,649,318. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

